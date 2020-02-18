7@four: 2nd Annual Roanoke College International Film Festival

Celebrate cultural food through film at this year's Roanoke International Film Festival.

Snacks are synonymous with a good viewing experience in your favorite theatre, but come explore the ways that the selected movies treat the topics of food to speak to a broader audience!

Together with Roanoke College professors and film specialists and the Department of Modern Languages, the Salem and Roanoke communities are joining to offer different showings at a handful of venues. The viewing sites include Roanoke College, the Grandin Theatre, The Taubman Museum and Hollins University.

More information on the February 19-28 screenings can be found by visiting the festival's website.

