7@four: 62nd Annual Highland County Maple Festival

Come enjoy the "opening" of the area's trees and tour a sugar camp at this year's Highland County Maple Festival!

According to the event's website, this tradition was named a "Local Legacy" in 1999 by the Library of Congress and draws tens of thousands of visitors each year. Per a 2014 law, has also been declared the "official maple festival of Virginia."

While the event is county-wide, the two main areas of interest are located at 165 W. Main Street, Monterey or Mansion House Road, McDowell.

The event runs for two weekends in March: 14-15 and 21-22. Saturdays' hours are 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., while Sundays run from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Visitors can find more information by visiting the event's website.

