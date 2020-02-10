7@four: Air Plants "Under the Sea"

Journey deep to create a fun ocean-themed plant project with Green Designs!

Photo: event Facebook page

The Air Plant "Under the Sea" DIY project is part of a terrarium class where participants will be able to choose from three different air plants to go along with shells and an urchin with the paid ticket. A glass container is also included according to the event's Facebook page.

The event runs from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. February 17.

Seats reserved ahead of time will receive extra savings, although tickets at the door will also be available. Green Designs (2907 Brambleton Avenue Southwest) asks you call them in advance if you plan to buy tickets at the door.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.