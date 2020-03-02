7@four: Bonsack Baptist Church Consignment Sale

Grab your favorite bag and head over to the Bonsack Baptist Church Community Life Center Saturday, March 7 for a big sale!

According to the event marketing materials, everything from maternity clothes, furniture, nursery decor and newborn to teen clothing will be available for purchase.

The Bonsack Baptist Church Community Life Center is located at 4845 Cloverdale Road.

Additional information about the sale can be found by visiting https://bonsackconsignment.wixsite.com/bonsackconsignment.

