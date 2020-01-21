7@four: Clifton Forge Blues Festival

Explore the blues with a weekend filled with music at this year's Clifton Forge Blues Festival.

Headed by retired U.S. Coast Guard Commander, Bobby "Blackhat" Walters, there is a collection of award-winning acts coming Friday, January 24 and Saturday, January 25 to the Historic Masonic Theatre. Bobby is a Coast Guard Medal of Heroism recipient and brings his 27 years of distinguished service, with time as Military Aide to the President, together with over 40 years of playing the harp.

"In Layman Terms" and the "Jon Spear and Dara James Duo" will join Bobby throughout the weekend, according to the event's Facebook page where you can also access more information about showtimes and tickets.

The Historic Masonic Theatre and Masonic Amphitheatre are located at 510 Main Street.

