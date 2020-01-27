7@four: CoreLife Eatery Roanoke public grand opening

A new variety of bowl-style meals complete with greens, grains and different bone broths is coming with the grand opening of CoreLife Eatery in Roanoke!

All options on the CoreLife Eatery menu are free of GMO’s, trans fats, artificial colors, sweeteners and other artificial additives, according to the restaurant's website. Chicken and steak served is also sustainably raised and free of added antibiotics or hormones.

The public grand opening of CoreLife Eatery (2243 Franklin Rd. SW, Suite A) is Thursday, January 30 from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Additional information can be found by visiting the restaurant's Facebook page.

