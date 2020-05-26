7@four: DIY herb gardens

Lisa Hoyt joined the 7@four crew today for a virtual demonstration on how to make your own herb garden!

1. Take two pieces of soda bottle, pour water in the bottom

2. Take the piece of cotton, put in the next of the bottle

3. Stack top portion of bottle upside down into lower half

4. Pour dirt into top portion of bottle

5. Dig a little hole with a spoon, place basil in dirt

6. Water the basil

Lisa Hoyt teaches classes at the Green Ridge Recreation Center, and is a friend and frequent guest of 7@four!

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.