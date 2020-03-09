7@four: Dollywood celebrates 35 years

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WDBJ7)-- As usual, there is a lot happening this year at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge!
Photo from previous WDBJ7 article
Along with being excited for "The Library that Dolly Built," a documentary film about Dolly Parton's children's literacy program that airs April 2 at theaters across the US, it is also the 20th year for "Festival of Nations."
Two headlining shows and a host of cuisine options in the "Passport to Food" await!
More information can be found by visiting the theme park's website.
