7@four: Fire & Ice 2020 Polar Plunge

The time of year has come yet again for a polar plunge!

The Green Ridge Recreation Center (7415 Wood Haven Rd.) is hosting this year's event on Saturday, January 11. Each $5 registration fee will be donated to Therapeutic Recreation Services of the Roanoke Valley, according to the event's Facebook page.

Enjoy s'mores, food trucks and a campfire before or after the 2 pm scheduled jump! Both participants and spectators are both welcome!

A Green Ridge Recreation Center membership is not required for this event.

Click here to register.

