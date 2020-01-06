7@four: Fire & Ice 2020 Polar Plunge

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ7)-- The time of year has come yet again for a polar plunge!
The Green Ridge Recreation Center (7415 Wood Haven Rd.) is hosting this year's event on Saturday, January 11. Each $5 registration fee will be donated to Therapeutic Recreation Services of the Roanoke Valley, according to the event's Facebook page.
Enjoy s'mores, food trucks and a campfire before or after the 2 pm scheduled jump! Both participants and spectators are both welcome!
A Green Ridge Recreation Center membership is not required for this event.
Click here to register.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.