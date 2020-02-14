7@four: Huddle Up Moms "Love Your Body"

Come and learn new ways to approach women's health with the holistic approach presented by "Huddle Up Moms" at the 5 Points Music Sanctuary Tuesday, February 18.

According to the event's website, the aim of the evening is to have everyone who leaves feeling rejuvenated, revitalized, restored, and renewed for the new year ahead!

A panel of speakers will look to bring attendees more in touch with their minds, bodies, hearts and souls.

The event is free to attend, but seats should be reserved ahead of time using the event's website. The doors of 5 Points Music Sanctuary (1217 Maple Ave) open at 5:30 p.m. for the event which is expected to last until around 8 p.m.

