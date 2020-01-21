7@four: Ice Age Festival 2020

Come see a giant extinct ground sloth, baby mammoth and a collection of fossils at the 2020 Ice Age Festival in Martinsville!

Fun for the whole family awaits you at the Virginia Museum of Natural History (21 Starling Ave.) Saturday, January 25 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. The day includes plenty of opportunities for children to enjoy an interactive experience complete with Ice Age themed games and crafts.

Ticket prices vary and are free for children under three.

Should winter weather conditions become an issue, the festival will be rescheduled to Saturday, February 1.

