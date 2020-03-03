7@four: 40th Annual MDA Car Show

Two full floors of cars and vendors awaits!

Visit the Berglund Center (710 Williamson Rd. NE) any day from March 6-9 and enjoy a collection of events such as an automotive flea market, model car contest and silent auction.

Daily passes are $12 for adults, and free for kids 12 and under! Weekend passes are just $25, and all proceeds benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Hours are as follows:

Friday, March 6: (5 p.m.-9 p.m.)

Saturday, March 7: (9 a.m.-9 p.m.)

Sunday, March 8: (10 a.m.-5 p.m.)

