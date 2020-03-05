7@four: MS Awareness Kickoff/Mini-Retreat and “Snowball”

Has your life been affected by multiple sclerosis? Join others living with MS for a weekend of nourishment for the mind and body.

This is a smaller event designed not be congested or crowded, a place to relax, kick the winter blahs and prepare for a new season.

There will be discussion groups for caregivers, family members, people who are newly-diagnosed and other types of MS. Alternative treatments will be discussed, including physical therapy, CBD, stem cell, diet and exercise.

Share experiences and discuss the medications and therapies that have helped you. Mental health counselors will conduct workshops, therapists will give you ideas to help yourself, and you can try chair dancing, yoga and aquatic therapy.

The MS Awareness Kickoff/Mini-Retreat and “Snowball” is hosted by the Roanoke Valley MS Support Group.

It's March 6 at 3:30 p.m. and March 8 at 3 p.m.at the Holiday Inn Roanoke - Valley View.

