7@four: Making a Winter Terrarium with Crafteria

There are no limits to the scene you can create with the help of Crafteria: Handmade Food & Goods as they invite you to join in on their Winter Terrarium "Make Something Saturday!"

Anyone ages 8+ are welcome to join together and add their own items, such as figurines or battery-powered lights, to the pieces provided by Crafteria. According to the event Facebook page, glass jars, "snow," and wintery greenery will all be included with the $20 ticket that covers two people.

Crafteria: Handmade Food & Goods is located at 16 Church Ave SW.

This edition of "Make Something Saturday" runs from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, January 25. Anyone under the age of 13 should be accompanied by an adult.

