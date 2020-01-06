7@four: Meet Me at the Park

Bring any and all questions for a fun discussion about your area parks!

Hosted by PLAY Roanoke and the City of Roanoke, join others at Fishburn Mansion (714 13th St. SW) for an interactive talk with PLAY Roanoke Director, Michael Clark.

According to the event Facebook page, whether you want to learn about greenways, bears, or anything else you might have thought about while enjoying our local outdoor scenes, come by Thursday, January 9 for some coffee and good talk!

