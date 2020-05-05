7@four: Melissa's shrimp tacos, pico de gallo and guac

(WDBJ7)-- Shrimp Tacos:
-Seasoning for shrimp (courtesy of pinchofyum.com):
-2 tsp chili powder
-2 tsp cumin
-1/2 tsp garlic powder
-1/2 tsp onion powder
-1/4 tsp cayenne pepper
-1 tsp sea salt
1. Cook 1 lb of shrimp in skillet with 2 tbsp olive oil on medium heat
2. Combine all seasoning and sprinkle on shrimp
3. Cook shrimp for about 5 minutes (or until cooked)
4. Place shrimp in flour or corn tortillas (lettuce wraps for low carb option)
5. Spread tortilla with a layer of guacamole
6. Top with pico de gallo
7. Drizzle tacos with Boars Head Chipotle Gourmaise
Pico de Gallo:
-Roma tomato (or canned diced fire roasted)
-Fresh garlic cloves
-Red onion
-Jalapeño
-Cilantro
-Pinch of garlic salt
-Lime
1. Dice all ingredients and combine.
2. Cut lime in half and squeeze into pico de gallo
Guacamole:
1. Mash Avocados
2. Put desired amount of pico de gallo in avocado and stir
Have a happy Cinco de Mayo!
