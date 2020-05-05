7@four: Melissa's shrimp tacos, pico de gallo and guac

Shrimp Tacos:

-Seasoning for shrimp (courtesy of pinchofyum.com):

-2 tsp chili powder

-2 tsp cumin

-1/2 tsp garlic powder

-1/2 tsp onion powder

-1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

-1 tsp sea salt

1. Cook 1 lb of shrimp in skillet with 2 tbsp olive oil on medium heat

2. Combine all seasoning and sprinkle on shrimp

3. Cook shrimp for about 5 minutes (or until cooked)

4. Place shrimp in flour or corn tortillas (lettuce wraps for low carb option)

5. Spread tortilla with a layer of guacamole

6. Top with pico de gallo

7. Drizzle tacos with Boars Head Chipotle Gourmaise

Pico de Gallo:

-Roma tomato (or canned diced fire roasted)

-Fresh garlic cloves

-Red onion

-Jalapeño

-Cilantro

-Pinch of garlic salt

-Lime

1. Dice all ingredients and combine.

2. Cut lime in half and squeeze into pico de gallo

Guacamole:

1. Mash Avocados

2. Put desired amount of pico de gallo in avocado and stir

Have a happy Cinco de Mayo!

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

