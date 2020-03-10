7@four: Mick Foley

It has been 20 year since the release of the New York Times best selling autobiography, 'Have a Nice Day!: A Tale of Blood and Sweatsocks.'

WWE Hall of Famer, Mick Foley, is joining the 7@four crew Tuesday to talk about the book and his journey in pro wrestling ahead of his 6:30 p.m. appearance at Charter Hall!

Event information, tickets, and more about Mick's current tour can be found at http://www.realmickfoley.com/event/roanoke-va/.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.