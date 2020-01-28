7@four: "Murder in Roanoke County: Race and Justice in the 1891 Susan Watkins Case"

A crime in West Roanoke County, and an entire jury pool from Vinton.

“A drama played out in the mountains of southwestern Virginia in 1891 that attracted nationwide attention and held the citizens of the Roanoke Valley spellbound. It was a story of violence, bigamy, race and a quest for justice," says the publisher of “Roanoke County: Race and Justice in the 1891 Susan Watkins Case."

Author John D. Long, and the Vinton Historical Society (213 E Jackson Ave), invite you to come and enjoy a presentation on the new book that documents the trial of Charles Watkins for the murder of his wife, Susan.

Admission to the museum is free and the event runs Saturday, February 1 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., according to the event's Facebook page.

The Vinton Historical Society asks you call (540)342-8634 or emai them at info@vintonhistorymuseum.org if you would like additional details about the event.

