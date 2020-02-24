7@four: Pillis Family Fundraiser

Olde Salem Brewing Company is hoping to help the family of cancer patient Jacob Pillis by holding a fundraiser Saturday, February 29.

According to the event's Facebook page, a portion of the day's sales will be going directly to the Pillis Family who have been through a collection of medical trips and procedures since Jacob was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor in 2016.

Guitarist and vocalist for South Hill Banks, Lance Thomas, and a high school teammate of Jacob's will both be performing during the event.

Come and join in the cause from 12 pm - 11pm at Olde Salem Brewing Company (21 E Main St.).

