7@four: Roanoke Arts Pop!

Over 25 arts and cultural demonstrations and performances will be on-hand March 6-8 at the Taubman Museum of Art!

According to the event's website, this is a free, and family-friendly set of shows.

This celebration will also feature a few hands-on activities, including free access to "Art Venture." This area of the Taubman will be host to face painting and stilt walking amongst other fun options!

The Taubman Museum of Art is located at 110 Salem Avenue SE.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.