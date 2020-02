Celebrate the opening of a new community resource Thursday, February 20 at the new Roanoke Valley SPCA (1340 Baldwin Ave. NE).

The event runs from 12-1 p.m., according to the event's Facebook page, and will feature both a ribbon-cutting and meet and mingle afterwards.

The Chamber, ambassadors for the SPCA and local dignitaries will all be present.

