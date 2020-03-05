7@four: Roanoke Valley in the '40s

The Taubman Museum of Art will host an event this weekend in celebration of the release of historian Nelson Harris's new book "Roanoke Valley in the 1940s”.

Roanoke Public Libraries, in partnership with the museum, will host live music with Star City SWAG, 1940s modeling from Focus Fashion Roanoke and Different Styles Cuts & More, and a swing dance performance from the Southwest Virginia Ballet. There will also be movies, a scavenger hunt, dancing, board games, a photo booth and more.

Everyone is welcome to attend Sunday, March 8, from 3 p.m to 5 p.m.

