7@four: Salem Stampede Rodeo

The Salem Civic Center (1001 Roanoke Blvd.) is welcoming its Stampede Rodeo Championship back from Friday, January 10 - Sunday, January 12!

Whether you are into bull riding, steer wrestling, calf roping, barrel racing, or mutton busting, the whole family is welcome to come and enjoy the fun.

If there are any aspiring young riders out there, the Salem Stampede Rodeo is giving kids aged 5 -7 that are under 50 lbs. the chance to climb the back of a sheep and try their hand at being released from the chute, according to the event's website.

Ticket prices vary with reserved options also available. Entry can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office (Monday - Friday: 10 am - 6 pm, and Saturday: 10 am - 2 pm)or at https://www.ticketmaster.com/.

