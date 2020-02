Dive in a decade and experience what the '20s had to offer at the new exhibit coming to the Salem Museum (801 E Main St.).

The display runs from February 22-March 21, and explores the time period through the lens of our area with stories, artifacts and photographs.

Entry is free, and the exhibit will move to the ground floor gallery for most of the rest of 2020 following its run in the museum's main gallery.

