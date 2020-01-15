7@four: Sourfest Remix at Dechutes Brewery

Deschutes Brewery in Roanoke is hosting Sourfest Remix, a so-called "sour beer extravaganza."

The event is happening Thursday, Jan. 16 starting at 5 p.m., and ending when the beer runs out.

The brewery is releases three new sour beers. They are Fresh Funk, Northern Sister, and Southern Sister. The beers will be available on draft and in the bottle.

The brewery says the beers will be extremely limited, so you're encouraged to get there early.

For more information, you can visit the event's Facebook page.

