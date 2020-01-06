7@four: The Lea's HS Winter Classic Basketball Challenge

This year's Lea's HS Winter Classis Basketball Challenge marks the return of the "Mayor's Cup" and "Southwest Virginia County Cup" that will again be up for grabs!

The 6th annual event is Saturday, January 11 from 12 pm - 8 pm at the Berglund Center (710 Williamson Rd. NE), and will feature some of the top talent in the area.

Tickets are available online or at the Berglund Center box office. According to the event Facebook page, each $10 ticket is good for the entirety of the Classic.

