7@four: Tips for avoiding winter plumbing and heating emergencies

It is not enough to think that feeling heat means your appliances are in-check during the winter.

According to Ted Puzio and Southern Trust Home Services, there are at least three things homeowners must be aware of during the cold months of the year to ensure they stay warm and dry:

1."Protection from frozen pipes. Nobody wants to come home and find burst pipes and a flooded basement, but if a pipe freezes, that’s exactly what can happen. Homeowners should remember to keep the temperature inside their home at 65 degrees or higher and allow faucets to drip during freezing weather to prevent ice clogs from forming. Adding pipe wrappings where possible, like uninsulated crawlspaces, basements and garages can provide an additional layer of safety."

2."Maintenance keeps the furnace running. A furnace can go out when we least expect it, often without warning. Without regular maintenance, mechanical failures can turn into chilly surprises. Homeowners should have their furnaces inspected by a licensed and insured professional every year for reliable heat all season long."

3."Sump pumps protect against a wet winter. Winter doesn’t just mean snow and ice here in Roanoke. A rainy day can create flash flood conditions in an instant, and water may find its way into basements. A sump pump can remove water from basements before they flood, keeping the home safe and protecting property and valuables."

Additional information can be found by clicking hereor calling 540343-4348.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.