7@four: "WasUPwidis" challenge through Downtown Roanoke

Be prepared to see your Star City from a whole new collection of lights along the different stops of this urban run and stair challenge!

PLAY Roanoke is taking aspiring adventures to the tops of four parking garages, over the MLK bridge, over the glass walk and up atop the Wells Fargo Tower. According to the event's Facebook page, the total length of the event amounts to about a 5k after the descend through the Market Building and Downtown Roanoke.

Tickets are $40 leading up to race day and can be purchased online. Those that sign up on the date of the run can join in for $45.

