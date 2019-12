With temperatures dropping, it's important to bundle up-- and the Hope Center is making sure those in need can keep warm, too!

The clothing drive will be held Sunday, Dec. 22, from 3 to 5 p.m.

Items needed include:

- winter coats

- winter hats

- wool socks

- thermal underwear

- gloves

- personal care items

- storage bags

For more information, you can visit the event's Facebook page.

