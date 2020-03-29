Man in his 80's becomes Mount Rogers Health District's first COVID-19 death

According to a release from the Virginia of Department of Health, a man in his 80's who had previously been ill with the coronavirus has died.

"Sadly, we have experienced our first local COVID-19-related fatality. We send our sincere condolences to this person's family," said Karen Shelton, M.D., director of the Mount Rogers Health District.

"Unfortunately, those over 65 and those with underlying health conditions are at greater risk of serious complications from COVID-19," said Dr. Shelton. "Everyone, especially at-risk individuals, are strongly advised to take steps to minimize contact with others who are ill, practice social distancing and stay at home as much as possible."

