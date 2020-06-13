9-year-old boy finishes running 100 miles for United Way of Roanoke Valley

Nathan Lovell is a 9-year-old boy running 100 miles in 30 days to raise around $500 for United Way of Roanoke Valley. He's been running 3 miles a day.

Saturday, he ran his last 3 miles at the Cave Spring Middle School track with his family and some friends by his side.

"We're very, very proud, our hearts are full that Nathan wanted to do this to help out United Way and the community, and we're very proud of him," Marcie Lovell, Nathan's mother, said.

Nathan told WDBJ7 he feels great now that he's completed all 100 miles.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.