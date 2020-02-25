90-year-old woman dead following Roanoke car crash

One woman is dead following a crash in Roanoke early February 20.

90-year-old Margaret Thomas was driving on Dwight Street in Roanoke County when she failed to yield the right of way before entering an intersection at Peters Creek Road. Her car was hit by a truck being driven by 18-year-old Graham Powell.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital, where Thomas later died from her injuries. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, and neither drugs nor alcohol were involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

