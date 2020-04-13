10 cases: 93-year-old woman gets special delivery from Molson Coors after going viral

We are all dealing with shortages in different ways.

93-year-old Olive Veronesi of the Pittsburgh-area put her low supply of beer front and center, with a sign right in her window.

“I was on my last 12 cans, I have a beer every night, you know what, beer has vitamins in it, it’s good for you, as long as you don’t overdo it,” Olive says according to CBS KDKA Pittsburgh.

It was just last week that her photo pictured above went viral on the KDKA Facebook page, being viewed a whopping five-million times! Along with thousands of people reaching out to try and get her a few beverages, the makers of her beverage of choice for her window pose stepped up to the plate.

According to CBS Pittsburgh KDKA, representatives from Coors Light (Molson Coors) paid her a visit. “My associate and I put in 10 cases of beer, and drove up, and made sure Olive got her beer so she can continue her healthy regimen of a Coors light a day,” said Mark Linder.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.