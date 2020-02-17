A cold front brings showers back to the area Tuesday

MONDAY

We'll wake to lows in the low 30s for most areas early Monday. Skies remain partly sunny as we start the week with clouds building in during the afternoon. Afternoon highs reach the low to mid 50s, with upper 40s in the mountains.

TUESDAY

A cold front moves through the region with rain showers developing during the day along with cloudy skies. The best coverage of showers will be late in the afternoon, lingering into the evening. Rainfall projections are around .25" which won't cause flooding issues. Afternoon highs will be mild, reaching the mid to upper 50s.

TURNING COOLER

Behind the cold front, temperatures take a subtle drop Wednesday into the low 50s with clouds. By Thursday, colder air will drop south into the area with highs only in the low 40s. This chilly air will last into Friday as well.

THURSDAY

We continue to monitor the front that stalls over the Carolinas. A few models suggest a disturbance will develop along it, bringing moisture to our south. At this time, models keep all of the moisture south of our region. We'll continue to monitor.

THE WEEKEND

The warmer weather is back by the weekend with high temperatures returning to the low to mid 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s under sunny skies.

