A cold start followed by warmer weather later this week

TUESDAY

The frigid weather will stick around through Tuesday keeping highs in the 30s and a few lower 40s. Some areas into the mountains may not warm above freezing until Wednesday. We'll also continue to see some mountain snow showers. High pressure will keep most of the rest of our weather dry and sunny through Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

Beginning Wednesday, the air aloft will already begin to warm as the Arctic air recedes. Highs will return to the 40s with plenty of sunshine. Clouds will begin to increase Thursday ahead of our next system which will likely bring some rain back into the region as soon as Friday afternoon.

FRIDAY

The next front will bring showers to the area starting late in the afternoon and into the evening. Wintry weather looks unlikely with this system with the exception of the highest elevations of West Virginia where a few snow showers may develop. Highs will remain in the 40s to low 50s during this period.

SATURDAY

Rain, and some mountain snow showers, will continue into early Saturday afternoon before tapering off. Skies gradually clear by Saturday night. Afternoon highs reach the mid-upper 40s.

SUNDAY

The second half of the weekend is dry and breezy at times. Highs reach the mid 40s.

MONDAY

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs climbing close to 50.

There are some signs we may also have to wait until February for any opportunity for snow or widespread winter weather chances.

