Charlottesville-area breweries are joining the fight against sexual assault

A few Charlottesville-area breweries are joining forces to support an organization committed to fighting sexual assault.

South Street, Champion, Reason and Three Notch’d will each brew a beer using the same kind of hop. These beers will support the Sexual Assault Resource Agency (SARA.).

SARA will be the beneficiary of the special brews in what they are calling Simcoe for SARA. Simcoe is one of the most popular hops in the brewing industry.

This is the third year of the partnership and it has quadrupled in size. The priority is to raise awareness about the importance of consent.

The beers will be available in April and SARA is in the midst of planning an experience for people to try all of the beers in one day.

“We’re hoping to have a Hop On event in April. Hop On has been working with us on that, which would provide a great opportunity for people to see all the local breweries,” SARA’s Executive Director Becky Weybright says.

A couple of the bars are also planning on having launch parties for the beers.

