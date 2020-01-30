A few bursts of snow this morning with more rain late Friday

Watch out for a few bursts of snow this morning.

THURSDAY

A weak disturbance is triggering a few pockets of light snow this morning.

TIMING: Isolated pockets of light snow will continue through 10 a.m.

Most snow showers should be exiting by mid-morning with mostly cloudy skies to follow. Highs today climb into the low 40s.

FRIDAY

Clouds hang tough across the region as another system heads our way from the southwest. Highs climb into the mid to upper 40s. We could see a few light rain showers developing in the afternoon.

SATURDAY

Another southern storm will approach the area late Friday into Saturday. There are still some questions as to how much cold air we'll have in place as it moves in. As of right now it looks like a mainly rain event for a good portion of the area. As the system pushes east of the area we'll see some colder air wrapping in behind the low pressure. This could change some of the rain over to snow, especially in the mountains later Saturday. Afternoon highs reach into the 40s to near 50.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Colder air enters as moisture hangs on, leaving the higher elevations along the VA/WV border with additional snow showers. Low 34.

SUNDAY

Winds increase Sunday as drier air moves in behind the system. However, we actually get warmer as we head into next week. Highs Sunday will be in the low/mid 50s, with slightly cooler highs in the mountains.

MAJOR WARM UP NEXT WEEK

We're in for a major winter warm up early next week with afternoon highs likely reaching the low to mid 60s Monday and Tuesday.

ACTIVE LATE-WEEK STORM TRACK

Once the warmth is over late next week, another active storm track sets up which means we'll be watching for any storm and cold air combos, especially during the second weekend of February.

