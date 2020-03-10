A front brings scattered showers to the region today

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy today with scattered showers beginning this morning. We'll likely see waves of showers through the day. Highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

Another system will bring clouds and rain chances late in the day on Wednesday with showers moving out very early Thursday morning.

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy conditions continue with another chance of a few showers. Our high will climb into the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

We'll continue to see more clouds than sunshine with about a 30-40% chance of showers each day as temperatures cool down. Highs over the weekend will only climb into the mid 50s Saturday and upper 40s Sunday. We don't anticipate any flooding issues even with the multi-day event. Amounts should generally be an inch or less for most locations.

MONDAY & TUESDAY

We'll continue with the trend of a few showers each day with highs in the 50s on Monday and back into the 60s by Tuesday.

