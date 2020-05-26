A late-week soaking could lead to more flooding

Clouds hang tough again today as we await another late-week, stagnant pattern that offers another shot at flooding around the region.

TUESDAY

We remain in the wedge again today with more clouds than sunshine and that will keep us in a more stable pattern. It will remain muggy with highs in the middle 70s.

Rain chances will be limited to an isolated afternoon/evening shower or storm—mostly in the mountains to the west, where more sunshine and unstable air is expected.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY - FRIDAY

The concern for Wednesday through Saturday will be the returned threat of rain, storms and flooding. A stalled storm over Texas, will join forces with tropical moisture from the Gulf and perhaps even a tropical wave over Florida, The end result will be another pattern where tropical, humid air will feed northward into the region and is enhanced by the mountains. This could lead to more flooding concerns for the region.

FRIDAY - SATURDAY

We finally see some movement in the stalled pattern by the weekend as a cold front approaches,, but this will only enhance the rain over the area, leading to additional flooding problems into the weekend.

HOW MUCH MORE RAIN?

Rainfall models suggest another 1-3+" over already soggy ground for WED-SAT. This could lead to additional flooding concerns, both with flash flooding and river flooding.

DIFFERENCES IN THIS WEEK'S RAIN

Flash flooding will be the biggest concern later in the week as we see shorter duration showers and storms, meaning it won't be raining all day. However, with the threat of storms, the intensity of the rainfall will increase leading to potential flooding. There will be occasional breaks in the rain as well.

SUNDAY

Fortunately, most of the long-range models have the front clearing the area, leading to a drier day Sunday with increasing sunshine.

MONDAY

It looks like we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s.

