Local actress's mother walks us through her journey to Broadway

An actress from one of our hometowns is now on Broadway! Judith Lightfoot Clarke was cast in "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" at the beginning of February.

When Judith Clarke was a little girl, her mother, Anne Clarke, said she was always dramatic, but it wasn't until she attended William Fleming High School that she really got into acting.

"She was Dorthy in the Wizard of Oz, and of course that got to her head", said Clarke.

Then from there, there was no stopping her. She was regularly seen in shows put on by the Mill Mountain Theater such as "The Sound of Music" and "Showstoppers". Judith then went to the College of William and Mary where she majored in Drama and Government. She quickly decided she was moving to New York to pursue acting.

"Her daddy wanted her to be a teacher, but of course if you don't want to be a teacher, you're not going to be a good teacher, so she was all about the drama," said Clarke.

Through all the plays, her mother has been right there supporting her and keeping momentos of every playbill along the way. Judith surprised family over dinner about her new role as Madame Hooch, the Quiditch Flying Instructor in "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" on Broadway.

"She told us because everyone was very excited because they love Harry Potter, which I said I know nothing about it, but I am beginning to," said Clarke.

The play starts March 18 and will run for a year, but until then, it's long days and nights of rehearsals to prepare to portray Madame Hooch.

"She said it was very physically challenging, so it's hard," said Clarke.

Anne says she looks forward to seeing her daughter on the big stage soon.

