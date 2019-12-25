A look inside a 24-hour shift on Christmas Eve for Pulaski first responders

Maybe it's sitting around a tree. Or it could be the movie "The Santa Clause" on TV.

WDBJ7 Photo

People have many different Christmas traditions. Captain Nathanial Davis can typically be found at an EMS station.

"This is not my normal day. I'm helping cover since I don't have kids. You know, let some of the other people have some time to be with themselves, you know, have that family time," said Davis.

From 7 a.m. Christmas Eve, to 7 a.m. Christmas Day, Davis is working.

"It comes with the job. You know we're trying to help people, and that doesn't take a break just because the date on the calendar says so," said Davis.

He has his radio close by. The chore chart on the wall doesn't even get a "sigh."

"We try to divide it up so it all gets done," said Davis.

Davis has been a first responder for 22 years. He's worked for Pulaski for 12.

"You don't stay in this if you don't love it," said Davis.

While there haven't been any calls yet for the station he's covering for, there could be.

"We'll come out into our bay. Our trucks are kept out here, powered and ready to go."

And if that happens, Davis will be ready, even if the sun is not.

Twenty-four hours to keep his community safe, even on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

