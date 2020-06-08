"A lot of good is going to come out of this:" Falwell issues apology for controversial tweet

It was, Jerry Falwell Jr. said, only a joke that missed its mark.

Back on May 27, the Liberty University President posted a tweet, showing a face mask printed with the now-infamous picture from Gov. Ralph Northam's medical school yearbook. In the caption, Falwell wrote that he would only wear a mask "if this picture of Governor Blackface himself is on it!"

Reaction was swift. Several Liberty professors resigned, or threatened to do so. Protesters smashed the windows of Fifth and Federal Station after the restaurant's owner supported Falwell's tweet, and later gathered outside Liberty's campus. A group of Liberty alumni, including pastors and NFL players, also posted an open letter condemning the tweet, and demanding that it be taken down. The letter gained nearly 37,000 signatures, and counting.

Monday, a week and a half after the tweet was first posted, Falwell backpedaled. The tweet was erased, and replaced with an apology.

"After listening to African American LU leaders and alumni over the past week and hearing their concerns, I understand that by tweeting an image to remind all of the governor’s racist past," Falwell wrote. "I have deleted the tweet and apologize for any hurt my effort caused, especially within the African American community."

Speaking over Zoom, Falwell told WDBJ7 that advisors, including Liberty's chief diversity officer, explained why so many found the tweet insulting.

"They pointed out to me that, Jerry, you took a swing at the Governor, and we all know that," said Falwell. "In the process, you inadvertently hurt some people."

Monday evening, Liberty University released a statement supporting Falwell. In it, Jerry Prevo, the chair of Liberty's Board of Trustees said, "We know him and know him not to be a racist. Nor do we believe that he has been running Liberty University in a way that discriminates against African Americans." Prevo also said they understood the,"background on the politics," that led Falwell to make the tweet in the first place.

"I think everybody deserves a chance to self correct," said Liberty alum Eric Carroll.

Carroll is pastor of Richmond's Ascension Church, and one of the authors of the open letter condemning Falwell's tweet. Now that Falwell has apologized, Carroll wants the university president to meet with him, and other concerned pastors.

"Not to beat him up, that's not what this is about," said Carroll. "But to give him a complete, comprehensive look at what this action did to a multitude of people."

For his part, Falwell has said he is trying to make changes.

"My chief diversity officer now works directly for me, which is a new thing. But he's also in charge, for the first time, of recruiting African American students," said Falwell.

He also said he's considering giving students a Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

"I didn't even know we were open," said Falwell. "So a lot of good is going to come out of this."

Back in Richmond, Pastor Eric Carroll says he's encouraged by what he's seen, but there's a ways to go for Falwell to atone.

"Kind of encourage him to keep taking these steps, to reconcile with people, to restore relationships, to understand that he did something really bad and he needs to correct it," said Carroll.

