A major pattern shift will bring warmer weather back into the area

TUESDAY

Temperatures start off on the cold side, but we'll warm up into the low to mid 60s by the afternoon. We'll also see increasing sunshine with breezy conditions.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny early followed by increasing clouds later in the day. A slight chance of a shower west of the Blue Ridge. Highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY

Another partly sunny day as temperatures soar close to 80 by the afternoon. we do pick up a chance for an afternoon shower or storm.

REST OF THE WEEK

The pattern finally breaks allowing for a steady warm-up back into the 70s and 80s. Temperatures by the weekend will climb back into the mid 80s. We also bring back the chance for stray afternoon thunderstorms.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.