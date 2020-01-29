A new owner for newspapers in our region

The Roanoke Times, and three other newspapers in our part of Virginia will soon have a new owner.

On Wednesday, Lee Enterprises said it's acquiring 30 newspapers from BH Media Group.

The list includes the Roanoke Times, the Lynchburg News & Advance, the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register and Bee.

Lee Enterprises Chairman Mary Junck spoke about the deal during a conference call Wednesday morning.

"It is a compelling transaction that positions Lee for success," Junck said, "and we're confident it will create value for our readers, our advertisers and our shareholders."

Lee Enterprises has managed the newspapers for the last 18 months, and it's unclear how the sale will affect their operations here.

The sale does not include the newspapers' real estate. Lee Enterprises will lease the property.