A nice start to the weekend with more wet weather next week

High pressure will build in to finish off the week. This will lead to drier air and plenty of sunshine the next couple of days. You're going to want to take advantage of this nice weather because a stubborn upper level low will park over our area beginning Sunday. This low will bring us daily rain and storms chances through Wednesday.

FRIDAY

Plenty of sunshine area-wide with low humidity levels. Highs warm into the upper 70s to mid 80s with a light NW wind.

WEEKEND

It'll be a sunny and mostly quiet start to the weekend with most staying dry Saturday other than a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm north. Unfortunately, models indicate that a daily shower pattern will return by Sunday and carry into next week. Temperatures should remain in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

NEXT WEEK

Models are starting to come together on an upper level low pressure system moving in and staying throughout the majority of the week. This means we will see cooler and rainy weather for a good portion of next week. Expect daily chances of scattered to widespread showers and storms. We'll have to monitor the potential for flooding throughout the week. Highs will only be in the low to mid 70s for a good portion of the week.

