A quarter ton of ham, 200 lbs of potatoes, and more: how the Rescue Mission's Christmas Dinner comes together

If fixing this year's holiday meal has you stressed, spare a thought for the staff at Roanoke's Rescue Mission. Spread out on counters and freezers at their downtown headquarters, there's a platoon of potatoes and a troop of turkeys.

At times, even kitchen manager Sollie Viera can get lost in here.

"So we have about three towers of ham. Actually, more than three," said Viera, digging through the Mission's walk-in fridge.

In total, that fridge holds a quarter ton of ham. And 200 pounds of potatoes. And stack upon stack of green bean casserole.

"It's definitely the most green bean casserole I've ever made in a lifetime," said Viera with a smile.

Start to finish, kitchen staff have spent the last month getting everything ready, preparing for as many as 500 of Roanoke's neediest on Christmas day.

"On the 19th, we had people start cutting potatoes, and cubing the bread for stuffing," said Viera, pointing to a schedule. There were also the turkeys to roast, and then carve, plus potatoes to mash in a mixer almost the size of Santa's sleigh.

It's work that's long, and hard, and dirty. Yet, Viera says it's unquestionably worth it.

"The way I figure, everyone deserves to have a decent meal," he said.

Viera joined the Rescue Mission after a string of jobs in local restaurants; jobs that, he says, just didn't feel right. Then came the job in this kitchen, and something clicked.

"Just that feeling of being able to give to somebody made a really big difference in my heart and my life," said Viera, "so it keeps me coming back, even when my brain feels like its time to give up."

And Vieara hasn't given up.

At 11:30 Christmas morning, he and the rest of the team will begin serving their holiday feast, putting an end to a December of toil. But, says the kitchen manager, the satisfaction, the joy of serving those in need, that's something that lasts all year round, no matter if the meal is big or small.

"Every day should be special," he said.