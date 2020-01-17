Wintry weather moves in Saturday

FRIDAY

Increasing clouds are expected late Friday as our next front approaches. We'll stay at/below average with highs in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY

A quick-moving disturbance will approach the region Saturday morning. Timing is everything and will determine the precipitation type and impacts.

The most likely scenario will be a slow development of precipitation by late Saturday morning that will likely be in the form of sleet and/or freezing rain. A brief period of snow is possible in the Highlands, but it would be short-lived. By late afternoon, temperatures will warm enough that any wintry mix will become a cold rain before tapering off before sunset.

This will NOT be a major ice storm or snow storm. In fact, we anticipate impacts will be minimal with road temperatures above freezing in most areas. This means a light glaze of ice (freezing rain) would be possible on elevated surfaces and perhaps a few bridges or overpasses that don't get much sunlight.

TRAVEL IMPACTS: More than likely travel impacts will be minimal with only a few slick spots in the higher elevations on untreated roads. Whatever ice we see will melt during the afternoon as temperatures warm.

Winds will also increase as the front passes through late Saturday.

SUNDAY

Skies turn partly sunny with breezy conditions and highs only reaching the upper 30s and possibly a few 40s.

NEXT WEEK

The next round of cold air arrives with highs barely reaching above freezing in many areas Monday and Tuesday as highs slip to the low 30s. Overall, the forecast for next week remains cold and dry. Eventually, the warmer weather will return as we enter the last weekend of January.

