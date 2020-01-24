A spotty wintry mix early followed by a soaking rain

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES have been issued as a precaution due to the cold air at the surface, which may cause a short-duration, spotty wintry mix Friday morning as the rain moves in.

LOCATION: Parts of the foothills, as well as parts west of the

Blue Ridge, mainly north of 460.

ICE POTENTIAL TIMING: Freezing rain will be possible anytime between 4 a.m. through around 10 a.m. Friday. By lunchtime, temperatures should be warm enough for all rain everywhere. Again, this will NOT be a widespread ice storm. This will be more spotty icing.

REST OF FRIDAY

A cold rain will continue throughout the day. There is even the potential for heavier rain between sunset and midnight Friday. Total rainfall will be around 1-2" with locally higher amounts possible along the Blue Ridge. Daytime highs will remain in the upper 30s to low 40s.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Any rain should taper off after midnight with skies turning partly cloudy by Saturday morning.

SATURDAY

Skies turn partly sunny during the day, with clouds lingering in the mountains. We'll also see some snow showers developing in the mountains of WV. Winds increase, turning gusty throughout the day. Highs return to the mid 40s.

SUNDAY

The second half of the weekend is dry and breezy at times. We'll continue to see snow showers in the mountains of West Virginia where we could see some accumulation. Highs reach the mid 40s.

MONDAY & TUESDAY

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

WEDNESDAY

We could see our next front move through the area. This front could trigger a few showers as it moves through the region late. Highs will climb close to 50.

