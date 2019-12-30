A step-by-step guide on what to do if you have been scammed

Here’s a step-by-step guide on what to do if you’ve been scammed through an email or phone.

If someone’s gotten ahold of your credit card information, immediately contact your bank or whatever financial institution is tied to the credit card or purchase in question. They can often stop payment immediately or even reverse the charges. Banks will also launch investigations.

“It’s the FBI’s internet crimes complaint repository,” said David Johnson, FBI. " Here we evaluate the complaints. analyze them for comparisons across the country."

Report the crime to your local law enforcement or the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and with the State Attorney General.

Download the BBB Scam Tracker app. It pinpoints local scams and warns others. This app is a good way to stop it from happening to other people.

