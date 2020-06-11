A stray shower early followed by lowering humidity levels

THURSDAY

The front should move to our south, but it may remain close enough to keep a chance of a few showers and storms in the forecast to the east. Highs climb into the mid 80s under increasing sunshine.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny weather returns with low humidity levels and a high in the mid 80s.

WEEKEND

As of right now the weekend is looking fairly nice with a mix of sun and clouds Saturday. Unfortunately, models indicate that a daily storm pattern will return by Sunday and carry into next week. Temperatures should remain in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

NEXT WEEK

There is still some uncertainty, but afternoon storm chances look possible each day early next week. Highs will be seasonable in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.